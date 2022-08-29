What’s New on Netflix in September 2022

The summer months may be over, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There’s also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry‘s passion project A Jazzman’s Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we’re used to. There’ll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Check out the list below to see when these titles and more hit Netflix this September.
Coming Soon:
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10
Plan A Plan B
Who Likes My Follower?
Available September 1:
Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Available September 2:
Buy My House
Dated and Related
Devil in Ohio
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Fakes
The Festival of Troubadours
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
You’re Nothing Special
Available September 3:
Little Women
Available September 5:
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6
Once Upon a Small Town
Available September 6:
Bee and PuppyCat
Get Smart With Money
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
Untold: The Race of the Century
Available September 7:
Chef’s Table: Pizza
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
Available September 8:
Entrapped
Diorama
Available September 9:
Cobra Kai: Season 5
End of the Road
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2
No Limit
Narco-Saints
Available September 12:
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3
Available September 13:
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum
In the Dark: Season 4
Available September 14:
Broad Peak
The Catholic School
El Rey, Vicente Fernández
Heartbreak High
The Lørenskog Disappearance
Sins of Our Mother
Available September 15:
Dogs in Space: Season 2
Intervention: Season 21
Terim
Available September 16:
The Brave Ones
Do Revenge
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
I Used to Be Famous
Jogi
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2
Mirror, Mirror
Santo
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
This Is the End
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Available September 19:
Go Dog Go: Season 3
Available September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
Available September 21:
Designing Miami
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
Iron Chef Mexico
The Perfumier
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Available September 22:
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
Karma’s World: Season 4
Snabba Cash: Season 2
Thai Cave Rescue
Available September 23:
A Jazzman’s Blues
ATHENA
The Girls at the Back
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2
Lou
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
Available September 24:
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy
Available September 26:
A Trip to Infinity
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2
Available September 27:
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
Available September 28:
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2
Available September 29:
The Empress
Available September 30:
Anikulapo
Entergalactic
Floor is Lava: Season 3
Human Playground
Phantom Pups
Rainbow
What We Leave Behind
