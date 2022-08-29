‘Wouldn’t waste my money’ Manchester residents slam Meghan and Harry’s upcoming trip





As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to visit the UK’s second-largest city next month, Britons on the streets of Manchester shared their thoughts with Express.co.uk.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be making an unexpected return to the UK in September. Marking the first time the couple will have been back in the country since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan will attend a series of official charity events including a stop-off in Manchester on September 5. Kicking off their visit in the north’s metropolis, the pair will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit before heading to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go in Germany on September 6. They will then end their trip at the WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

When 52-year-old Helen Jones, who has lived in Manchester all her life, was asked what she thinks of the couple’s visit, she replied: “I don’t know why they’re coming here. They’re not welcome. “I thought they had moved to America. “I’m not sure why they have decided to come back, I don’t think they’re very popular here”. The couple has received backlash recently after it was revealed the Manchester summit event could set attendees back more than £3,000. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry ‘uncensored and unbothered’ after royal ‘rejection’

The three-day conference aims to gather the “brightest young leaders from every country and sector” with the ambition to “confront the biggest challenges facing humanity”. But the bright “young leaders” will reportedly fork out £1,000 a day to attend the conference, which doesn’t include the cost of travel or accommodation. Helen said: “That’s ridiculous.. young people can’t afford that. Well, most people can’t even afford that with the cost of living situation”. She added: “Who would bother wasting that much money to listen to them?” The event, she said, “is only for the rich anyway” which she described as “unfair”.

But not all those asked had the same opinion, with one resident saying she “likes” the royal couple, whom she believes “get a hard time”. Student Bethan Henry, 27, said: “I think they’re just trying to do a good thing” by “getting young people involved in politics” and helping to solve the “many problems” we’re facing as a country. However, she said the event price is “very expensive, especially when people are struggling”, but added, “if people want to spend that much on tickets that’s up to them”. The conference organisers have revealed the Sussexes will not get paid for the summit and 30 percent of delegates will be there on a scholarship. The delegates, most of whom are aged 18 to 30, either attend the summit through a partner organisation such as a university or if applying independently, may be able to apply for a scholarship.