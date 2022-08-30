Apple’s iPhone gets massive price cut but buying one comes with a warning





Anyone wanting a new iPhone might be tempted by a swathe of deals that have recently been launched by a number of UK retailers. Stores such as Amazon, Argos and Very have slashed the price of devices such as the iPhone 12 with some models reduced by as much as £70.

That means you can pop this flagship in your pocket for as little as £609 (it was over £700 when it launched back in 2020) – that’s a huge saving but buying an iPhone this month does have one huge drawback. Apple has just announced that it will be holding a major launch event on September 7 2022 and it seems almost certain that a new and totally refreshed lineup of iPhones will the be stars of the show. Although not confirmed by the US technology giant, rumours are rife that an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro range will be revealed at the keynote next week with upgrades including a faster A16 processor, always-on display and extended battery life expected.

Invites, that were sent out to media last week, also included one of Apple’s cryptic clues with a message that read “Far out” and an image that appears to show the famous Apple logo made out of colourful stars. This could indicate that the iPhone 14 is getting a big upgrade to its camera system with even better zoom and improved low light capabilities coming to these devices. Express.co.uk will be bringing you all the news live from the Steve Jobs theatre on September 7 with Apple also thought to be planning the release of a new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. If you’re not all that bothered by a swathe of shiny new features then we’ve got all the best iPhone deals below. Just be aware that these older phones could get even cheaper when Apple unveils its iPhone 14 next week.

Here are all the best iPhone deals available right now: iPHONE 11 • iPhone 11 at Very.co.uk – £419 – SAVING £70 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 11 at Amazon.co.uk – £429 – SAVING £60 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 11 at Argos – £429 – SAVING £60 • SEE THE DEAL iPHONE 12 • iPhone 12 at Very.co.uk – £609 – SAVING £70 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 12 at Amazon.co.uk – £649 – SAVING £30 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 12 at Argos – £629 – SAVING £50 • SEE THE DEAL iPHONE 13 • iPhone 13 at Very.co.uk – £719 – SAVING £60 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 13 at Amazon.co.uk – £719 – SAVING £60 • SEE THE DEAL

• iPhone 13 at Argos – £729 – SAVING £50 • SEE THE DEAL