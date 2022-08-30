BYU-Idaho announces fall concert lineup – East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer.

Performing on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the Liverpool Legends, one of the world’s greatest tribute acts to The Beatles.

Madilyn Paige, a pop singer-songwriter and former contestant on “The Voice,” will perform at the Hart Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Acclaimed pianist Del Parkinson will return to BYU-Idaho in a performance on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall.

Father-daughter singing duo, Mat and Savanna Shaw, will perform in the Hart Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, Kristin Chenoweth, Gentri, and student performers from BYU-Idaho’s College of Performing and Visual Arts will end the semester with the return of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas.” This concert will be held at the BYU-Idaho Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 29 for the first four concerts. Tickets for “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will go on sale, Tuesday, November 1. All tickets can be purchased online at www.byui.edu/tickets. BYU-Idaho students and employees may purchase tickets at a discounted rate (see below). The general public is welcome to all Center Stage performances.

Here is additional information about each event:

Liverpool Legends

Friday, September 23

7:30 pm, Hart Auditorium

$10 students/$15 general public

Internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends are four lads who perform the timeless music of The Beatles. Hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, they have been chosen over every other Beatles Tribute to portray the band that changed the course of music and the world forever.

Madilyn Paige

Friday, October 7, 7:30 pm, Hart Auditorium

$10 students/$15 general public

Madilyn Paige is an American pop singer-songwriter who first burst into the music scene as a 16-year-old when she became a Season 6 contestant on “The Voice” in 2014. Breaking into the season’s top 20 she was mentored by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Usher, and Blake Shelton. Since “The Voice,” Madilyn has released original music and headlined concerts both domestically and internationally. Ticket holders will also have access to BYU-Idaho’s Power 2 Become Conference earlier in the evening.

Del Parkinson

Friday, October 14

7:30 pm, Barrus Concert Hall

$3 for students/$6 for general public

Del Parkinson has entertained audiences with his phenomenal piano performances for decades. A native of Blackfoot, Idaho, Parkinson received his Doctor of Music degree from Indiana University and a postgraduate diploma from The Juilliard School. He taught as the coordinator of piano instruction at BYU-Idaho for eight years and is now professor of piano at Boise State University.

Mat and Savanna Shaw

Thursday, November 17

7:30 pm, Hart Auditorium

$10 for students/$15 for general public

Mat and Savanna Shaw are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their first YouTube video “The Prayer” went viral, Mat and Savanna have continued releasing duets on social media and streaming platforms, now resulting in over 600,000 YouTube subscribers. They have released four albums, which all debuted at the top of iTunes, Amazon, and Billboard charts worldwide.

A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Kristin Chenoweth & Gentri

Saturday, December 3, 2022

7:30 pm, BYU-Idaho Center

Floor: $15 for students/$20 for general public

Balcony: $10 for students/$15 for general public

Join us for an unforgettable evening with remarkable artists Kristin Chenoweth and Gentri, and student performers from BYU-Idaho’s College of Performing and Visual Arts.

Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, has a career that spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her most recent Holiday/Christmas album “HAPPINESS is…Christmas!” released in 2021, featuring holiday classics both old and new, shows Kristin in a festive but classy light as she rings in the best time of year.

Short for “The Gentlemen Trio,” GENTRI are pioneers of a signature sound best-described as “Cinematic Pop.” Encompassed by epic orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies, their music includes popular classics, current hits, and Broadway favorites, as well as their original inspiring compositions.

More information can be found about each performance at www.byui.edu/center-stage.