Chelsea ‘in advanced talks’ for £77m Gvardiol but face 12-month wait

Boehly has already spent close to £200m on six new signings including Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly. That figure is expected to soar past £250m when Fofana’s signing is completed, with the 21-year-old undergoing a medical in the USA before clinching his transfer which is expected to be confirmed on deadline day.

And if they are successful in luring Gvardiol to Stamford Bridge, it would take Chelsea’s spending on defenders alone to around £240m.

The club lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers over the summer, sparking a major investment from American billionaire after pledging to invest heavily following the completion of his £4.25bn takeover.

But with Boehly at the helm, Chelsea now look set to raise the bar to a new world record for spending in a transfer window if they sign Gvardiol before the August 31 deadline.