Community come together for Brian Epstein plaque presentation

On August Bank Holiday Monday, Torus joined local residents, Councillors, Radio Merseyside, other interested parties and popular The Beatles and 60’s Tribute act, The Merzeez to celebrate the unveiling of the Brian Samuel Epstein Plaque on the Corner of Walton Road / Royal Street, Liverpool L4.

Now the site of Torus residential flats, the location is the former site of Epstein NEMs shop, owned by Isaac and Dinah, grandparents to Brian Epstein, who started his career in the shop.

Assets Director, Margaret Goddard, Area Housing Officer, Gemma Rudge, and Neighbourhoods Team Leader, Julie Smith, all attended to show their support, with Margaret saying, “Torus and our contract partners, HMS, were more than happy to support this project and help to install the plaque.

“We would like to give special thanks to project organiser and community volunteer, Gordon Whitehall, for all his hard work and dedication to the project and his community.”

The unveiling was followed by a celebration at The New Halfway House public house on Walton Road, with entertainment, buffet, The Beatles tribute and resident DJ.

This plaque will be the first in the area for Brian Epstein who became manager of The Beatles and other Merseybeat artists.

