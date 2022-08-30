Categories Science COP26 President to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Indonesia Post author By Google News Post date August 30, 2022 No Comments on COP26 President to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Indonesia COP26 President to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Indonesia GOV.UK Source link Related Tags attend, climate, COP26, Environment, G20, Indonesia, ministerial, president By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← AMD’s Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will start shipping on September 27th | Engadget → Shocking! Jennifer Winget breaks her silence on her relationship with Harshad Chopda Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.