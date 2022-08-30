Crisis lifts credit card spends to 17-year high

It said the annual growth rate in July for borrowing on plastic was 13 percent, the highest since October 2005.

The 12-month growth rate for all forms of consumer borrowing grew 6.9 percent, the quickest since March 2019.

Individuals borrowed an additional £1.4billion in July, evenly split between credit cards and consumer credit such as personal loans and car finance.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust – the charity that runs both the National Debtline and Business Debtline – said the Bank’s data was a sign of the “relentless pressure” that household finances are under.

She said: “Confirmation of the huge hike in energy prices will have only added to the worries of millions of ­people concerned about how they will make ends meet in the coming months.

“For many households, however, options are already running out, ­with more turning to credit to cover essential needs.”