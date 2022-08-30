Cubix Is Now a Member of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Metaverse Standards Forum welcomes Cubix as a Participant Member

Cubix joins many other prestigious companies and tech leaders in playing its role in developing the Metaverse. While major corporations like Google, Microsoft, etc., are key organizations in this new domain, Cubix is eager to play a pivotal role in the growth of this emerging technology.

Metaverse Standards Forum, on its part, is an entity that promotes interoperability encompassing a vast number of procedures that gear the virtual space for smooth experiences.

We are, therefore, thrilled to announce that we have become a member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

As a leading IT company, Cubix anticipates the opportunity to build its presence in a virtual arena that is the future of our world. This virtual space is not just an ecosystem but will eventually become essential to our present reality.

The company aims to harness all the opportunities ahead in this immersive space. It also looks forward to playing its role in building the Metaverse community by partnering with fellow members.

Cubix is known for its expertise and experience in building robust apps and games that perform in the market according to business specifics that clients demand. In addition, it has a rich history of building digital products that leverage and promote virtual reality along with Blockchain and NFTs, among other innovative technologies.

Top services by Cubix strengthen its position in the community and serve as an example for those who pursue technology. As a tech innovator, Cubix is widely recognized for having helped businesses continue operations during the Covid outbreak. The company quickly developed platforms to ensure that remote work would keep companies profitable while ensuring employee safety.

Cubix continues to rank atop when it comes to exceeding clients’ expectations with groundbreaking digital product solutions. And that’s why organizations like Clutch.co, through its thorough analysis of the company’s procedures and technologies, ranks Cubix as a top IT solutions provider.

