‘Deserves re-election!’ Donald Trump’s popularity skyrockets despite Mar-a-Lago FBI raid





The investigation by the FBI revealed that the former President took classified documents, including some marked top secret, out of the White House and to his Florida residence. A 32-page FBI affidavit was released last week with many parts blacked out but it revealed further details about the raid which saw Trump supporters turn up at Mar-a-Lago to show their support for the 45th President.

The document was released by the US Justice Department and an FBI agent wrote on the first page: “The Government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorised spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of Government records.” The discovery of the classified documents, which reportedly included material connected to US spies and “clandestine human sources”, means Trump is facing a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for the obstruction of justice and potential espionage. During the raid, Trump said that his “beautiful home” was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

He added: “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.” Mr Trump’s comments about the state of the opinion polls appear to reflect the result of recent surveys. A new poll conducted by USA Today/Ipsos revealed that 59 percent of Republicans believe Trump should be the Republican nominee for the White House in 2024 and “deserves re-election”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle popularity: Duchess of Sussex LOSES Britain’s trust

Trump’s claims that the raid was part of a conspiracy by the opposition to prevent him from running in 2024 has roused Republican voters to fight for their former President. Though members of the GOP are showing some restraint in publicly defending Trump following the raid, party leaders jumped to his defence. Some called to “defund” the FBI and even impeach the attorney-general Merrick Garland if Republicans take back Congress in November.