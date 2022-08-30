FotoFest Biennial 2022 brings a taste of Marcus Lyons’ ‘Human Atlas’ project to Sawyer Yards

FotoFest executive director Steven Evans has spent years trying to convince British artist Marcus Lyons to bring his “Human Atlas” project to Houston. Over the weekend, Evans won a partial victory.
Late Friday and Saturday evening, FotoFest Biennial 2022 presented an amuse bouche to this year’s photography and visual arts festival which opens Sept. 24. For two consecutive nights, “Fields of Vision,” was an immersive sound and light show featuring the oral recordings, ancestral DNA maps and portraits of 28 international change-makers projected onto the former rice Silos at Sawyer Yards near Silver Street Studios.
