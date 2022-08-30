FotoFest Biennial 2022 brings a taste of Marcus Lyons’ ‘Human Atlas’ project to Sawyer Yards

FotoFest executive director Steven Evans has spent years trying to convince British artist Marcus Lyons to bring his “Human Atlas” project to Houston. Over the weekend, Evans won a partial victory.

Late Friday and Saturday evening, FotoFest Biennial 2022 presented an amuse bouche to this year’s photography and visual arts festival which opens Sept. 24. For two consecutive nights, “Fields of Vision,” was an immersive sound and light show featuring the oral recordings, ancestral DNA maps and portraits of 28 international change-makers projected onto the former rice Silos at Sawyer Yards near Silver Street Studios.

The installation was initially intended for FotoFest Biennial 2022. “Because of COVID we couldn’t produce it. This is a sign of a commitment to that project,” Evans explained.

Lyons describes “Human Atlas” as a social-impact art project that invites members of a designated region to self-author, or co-author, a hopeful future through visual storytelling, soundscapes and DNA mapping. The subjects are nominated and selected by their peers based on themes of freedom, service and community. Previous “Human Atlas” projects have been produced in Germany, Detroit and Brazil, among others locations.

Dave Rossman/Contributor

Evans remains optimistic that Houston will soon its own iteration. He’s built a strong case — Family Tree DNA, a local genetic testing company, analyzes DNA for genealogical purposes and Lyons’ exhibitions. Several Family Tree DNA staffers were present at Friday’s show.

And the style of “Fields of Vision” mirrors a previous collaboration with St. Martin-in-the-Fields, when the facade of the historic London church served as canvas.

Lyons recognizes the many pieces already in place for a Bayou City-specific “Human Atlas.” He hopes “Fields of Vision” will help manifest that dream into being.

“Houston has the widest diversity of people,” he said. “The mix of people feels almost global.”

Before each show, Lyons and Evans shared a small stage in front of the silos for Q&A. Behind their directors’ chairs, a clock counted down the minutes until the installation “launched.”

Lyons discussed his transition from studying political science and leadership at Harvard Business School to art. How over years he discovered he could physically be present and project, but wasn’t listening well. So he sought opportunities to move from the macro to micro, examine people’s lives and how they gave back to society. Lyons found that telling deeper, interpersonal stories helped shape a broad cultural landscape.

“I became a listeners,” he said. “The work makes me feel the right size. Now I see the wonder of humanity through what I do.”

FotoFest Biennial 2022: “If I Had a Hammer” When: Sept. 24-Nov. 2 Where: Silver Street Studios and venues citywide Details: fotofest.org See MoreCollapse



“Human Atlas” functions as a meta documentary of sorts. Individuals appear in 30 to 45 second bursts and share insightful anecdotes before their image fades away into another. Their location and ancestral genealogy share the fleeting scene.

Tiffany Brown shared her dislike of the term “disadvantaged youth,” a label she was assigned as a child. “It made me feel like they thought there was a limit to what I could do,” she said onscreen. “Someone told me, ‘I was an anomaly if I succeed, and the expectation if I fail’.”

Her DNA revealed lineage from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

At the heart of “Human Atlas” is the need for human beings to be heard and feel seen. For many of Lyons’ subjects, the two-month interview and DNA retrieval process was their first social interaction post-pandemic. “Fields of Vision” is an amalgamation of multiple cities until Houston secures its own study.

Until then, FotoFest Biennial 2022 centers around “If I Had a Hammer,” which considers how artists use images to unpack the ideological underpinnings that inspire global movements, in addition to themes carried over from the pandemic, “African Cosmologies: Redux” and “Ten by Ten: Ten Reviewers Select Ten Portfolios from the Meeting Place 2020-21.”

This year’s robust programming at venues city-wide should provide Evans with ample campaign material. Fingers crossed.

