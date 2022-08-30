Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target as Seagulls’ unbeaten start ends

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his fifth goal of the season as Fulham brought Brighton’s unbeaten start to the campaign to an end with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half with his 100th league goal for Fulham, and a second swiftly followed for Marco Silva’s side when Lewis Dunk put through his own net (55).

Brighton, who could have gone top of the Premier League for the first time with a victory, pulled one back against the run of play on the hour through Alexis Mac Allister’s well-taken penalty after VAR penalised Bobby De Cordova-Reid for a foul on Pervis Estupinan.

But, despite a late substitute-inspired rally, Brighton’s comeback failed to materialise as Fulham saw out a deserved victory which lifted them into the top six on eight points, two behind Brighton, who remain in fourth.

More to follow…

What’s next?

Fulham travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, before Brighton host Leicester on Sunday at 2pm.