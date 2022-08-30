Categories
Sports

Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target as Seagulls’ unbeaten start ends



Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target as Seagulls' unbeaten start ends

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his fifth goal of the season as Fulham brought Brighton’s unbeaten start to the campaign to an end with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half with his 100th league goal for Fulham, and a second swiftly followed for Marco Silva’s side when Lewis Dunk put through his own net (55).

Brighton, who could have gone top of the Premier League for the first time with a victory, pulled one back against the run of play on the hour through Alexis Mac Allister’s well-taken penalty after VAR penalised Bobby De Cordova-Reid for a foul on Pervis Estupinan.

But, despite a late substitute-inspired rally, Brighton’s comeback failed to materialise as Fulham saw out a deserved victory which lifted them into the top six on eight points, two behind Brighton, who remain in fourth.

More to follow…

What’s next?

Fulham travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, before Brighton host Leicester on Sunday at 2pm.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.