GEO Matters March 2022

The relationship between humankind and nature is out of balance. The planet is facing several fundamental crises brought on by human actions. These include the climate crisis, the loss of biological diversity and increasing environmental pollution. UN Secretary- General António Guterres stated: “Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st Century” in his landmark speech on the state of the planet. He also explained that “humanity is waging war on nature” that increasingly puts our survival, sustainable development and peace at risk.