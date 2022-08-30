Hilary Duff Was Exposed By Her Kid For Making “Bad Chicken” In A Hilarious Text Exchange With Her Assistant

In case you didn’t know, Hilary Duff has three kids.
Here’s a picture of two of them because I couldn’t find a picture of all three together.
Now that you know the Duff family makeup, I can tell you that this post involves her middle child, Banks.
As a middle child myself, I can fully attest to being somewhat of a messy terror.
Anyway, that brings us to today, when Hilary shared a text with her assistant Lauren with the caption, “Whoaa! Don’t trust your kids! Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches!”
So yeah, Banks didn’t lie!
That’s what happens when you make bad chicken!
Source link