Just 11 Suuuper-Awkward Moments From The 2022 VMAs

The year’s VMAs were definitely one for the books — but not without a few awkward moments. Here are some of the best:
4.
Nicki pronounced Dixie D’Amelio’s name like this, LMAO:
5.
DJ Khaled kept screaming the name of his album God Did and even announced it as a winner when he presented:
6.
When Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow accepted their award, some thought it was weird that DJ Khaled and Offset only fist-bumped Lil Nas, but dabbed and hugged Jack:
8.
Måneskin’s bass player had a wardrobe malfunction during their performance:
9.
Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, and Yung Gravy debuted as a couple???
10.
Flo Milli seemed to give a less-than-believable lipped performance:
11.
And lastly, Flea’s acceptance speech included him talking about loving cockroaches:
