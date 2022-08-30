Categories
Just 11 Suuuper-Awkward Moments From The 2022 VMAs


The year’s VMAs were definitely one for the books — but not without a few awkward moments. Here are some of the best:

Johnny Depp made an appearance inside a moon person:

Johnny Depp appearing as a Moon Person 🌕 at the #VMAs (we talked about the rumours surrounding this, we were totally right)

#WitherReport🌦


People had the nerve not to stand for Nicki Minaj, so Taylor Swift called them out:


Legends supporting legends.

Nicki pronounced Dixie D’Amelio’s name like this, LMAO:


DJ Khaled kept screaming the name of his album God Did and even announced it as a winner when he presented:

When Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow accepted their award, some thought it was weird that DJ Khaled and Offset only fist-bumped Lil Nas, but dabbed and hugged Jack:

Did anyone else notice that @OffsetYRN and @djkhaled gave @jackharlow a fist bump AND a hug, but only gave @LilNasX a fist bump and it was HIS song? #VMAs #LilNasX #MakeItMakeSense


Måneskin’s bass player had a wardrobe malfunction during their performance:

Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, and Yung Gravy debuted as a couple???

Flo Milli seemed to give a less-than-believable lipped performance:


And lastly, Flea’s acceptance speech included him talking about loving cockroaches:


For more VMA coverage, click here!





