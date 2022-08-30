Kate Garraway ‘fears she will spend anniversary alone’ without Derek

Kate Garraway fears she will have to spend her wedding anniversary apart from husband Derek Draper this year, according to reports. Derek’s health is “volatile” following a battle with sepsis which saw him readmitted to hospital earlier this month.

Kate and Derek, both 55, will be celebrating 17 years married on September 10th, but they might not be able to mark the milestone together.

A source told Closer: “Their wedding anniversary is just days away and with Derek’s health so volatile, Katie is devastated that they may not be able to celebrate together at home.

“Kate knows he may be in hospital, but fears doctors could potentially advise her to stay at home.”

The source added: “The anniversary has been hanging over Kate’s head for a while now and she had initially hoped it would be something to look forward to, and even try to lift everyone’s spirits- especially Derek’s.”

