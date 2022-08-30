Kate Garraway ‘fears she will spend anniversary alone’ without Derek

Kate Garraway fears she will have to spend her wedding anniversary apart from husband Derek Draper this year, according to reports. Derek’s health is “volatile” following a battle with sepsis which saw him readmitted to hospital earlier this month.
Kate and Derek, both 55, will be celebrating 17 years married on September 10th, but they might not be able to mark the milestone together.
A source told Closer: “Their wedding anniversary is just days away and with Derek’s health so volatile, Katie is devastated that they may not be able to celebrate together at home.
“Kate knows he may be in hospital, but fears doctors could potentially advise her to stay at home.”
The source added: “The anniversary has been hanging over Kate’s head for a while now and she had initially hoped it would be something to look forward to, and even try to lift everyone’s spirits- especially Derek’s.”
The former lobbyist had contracted sepsis and was at risk of losing one of his kidneys, but he has now been moved out of intensive care.
Speaking on GMB, Kate explained that Derek had been in and out of hospital since his recent ordeal.
She said: “I got a phone call from the person who was looking after him saying, “Right, we’re really worried”. I whizzed home and it just sort of went boom from there.
“We called an ambulance, went to A&E, where they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis. So it was really dramatic.”
After praising the efforts of medical staff, Kate explained they needed to quickly find the source of infection and get Derek onto the right antibiotics.
She described his kidneys as “badly infected” and “blocked”.
Kate and Derek have been married since 2005, and share children Billy, 12, and Darcey, 16.
Last year, they spent their anniversary apart as Derek was in hospital and unable to receive visitors, with Kate calling the day “bittersweet”.
