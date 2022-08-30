Listen to these 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ podcasts if you’re watching HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

“Game of Thrones” is back on the air, and with it has returned the cottage industry devoted to breaking down George R. R. Martin’s Westeros to viewers.

HBO’s new series “House of the Dragon” is set roughly 170 years before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series. That means there are new families, characters, histories and alliances underpinning the plot. It can be a lot to take in, particularly for casual fans who haven’t read George R. R. Martin’s books.

Luckily, help is out there for those fans who want to study up. There’s no shortage of supplemental “House of the Dragon” content to consume, from YouTube channels to written recaps and reviews.

Here are four “House of the Dragon” companion podcasts worth trying out if you want to make sure you don’t miss a single detail while you watch season one.