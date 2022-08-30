Listen to these 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ podcasts if you’re watching HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’

“Game of Thrones” is back on the air, and with it has returned the cottage industry devoted to breaking down George R. R. Martin’s Westeros to viewers.
HBO’s new series “House of the Dragon” is set roughly 170 years before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series. That means there are new families, characters, histories and alliances underpinning the plot. It can be a lot to take in, particularly for casual fans who haven’t read George R. R. Martin’s books.
Luckily, help is out there for those fans who want to study up. There’s no shortage of supplemental “House of the Dragon” content to consume, from YouTube channels to written recaps and reviews.
Here are four “House of the Dragon” companion podcasts worth trying out if you want to make sure you don’t miss a single detail while you watch season one.
HBO’s official ‘House of the Dragon’ podcast
Hosts: Greta Johnsen and Jason Concepcion
Length: 1 hour
Frequency: Weekly
HBO has in recent years released companion podcasts to its biggest shows, including “Chernobyl” and “Watchmen”. The “House of the Dragon” podcast not only breaks down the events of the show and provides listeners with additional Westerosi history to help explain what’s going on, but also features exclusive interviews with members of the show’s cast. Listen here.
Talk the Thrones — The Ringer
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Length: 1+ hours
Frequency: Weekly
The Ringer has been covering “Game of Thrones” since it launched in 2016. “Talk the Thrones”, which can be found on its Ringer-Verse podcast feed, features instant reactions to the week’s episode, as well as analysis and predictions about what may be coming. Listen here.
Still Watching — Vanity Fair
Hosts: Richard Lawson and Josh Wigler
Length: 50 minutes
Frequency: Weekly
Vanity Fair’s TV recap show often spreads the love among multiple programs, but it is giving each “House of the Dragon” installment its own episode. Listen here.
HOTD: A House of the Dragon Podcast
