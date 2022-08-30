Mary Parratt, 75 – Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Mary Parratt

Mary Parratt (nee Nelson), 75, of Riverside, died Sept. 18, 2021.

Ms. Parratt served as an Andy Frain usher while in high school and never missed a reunion in the years since.

Her love of children led her to an early career at St. Vincent DePaul Orphanage in Chicago and later as a volunteer for more than 20 years at the Loyola University Medical Center Pediatric Unit.

Her many interests included researching family genealogy, making many trips to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. She also enjoyed a good round of bingo.

In recent years, her greatest joy was spending time with her two beautiful granddaughters. She graciously donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois so that others may learn more about the human body.

Ms. Parratt was wife of Michael; the mother of Michael Jr. (Jenny) and Marty (Carrie); the Nana of Dani and Lexi; the sister of Mike (Natalie), Larry, Patti (Sameah Ja Rose), Marge, Jack (Judi), Vince, Priscilla (Ron Harris) and Tom (Carole); the sister-in-law of Judi Hutchinson, Donna (Jim) Schroeder, Terry (Phil) Cavaliere, the late Mary Jo Parratt and the late Pat (David) Zeno; and an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Ella (nee Sweeney) and Laurence A. Nelson.

A celebration of life will be hosted by the family on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Elm, 23 W. Harris Ave., LaGrange.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.