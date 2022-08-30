Meghan Markle opens up on her relationship with the royal family; Says 'forgiveness is really important'

Meghan Markle recently gave an explosive interview to The Cut where she opened up on her and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family ever since they moved out of the UK. The Duchess of Sussex maintained that she is “still healing” from everything she and Prince Harry, went through with the royal family, however, she is hopeful that they can one day move on.

Speaking to The Cut, Markle spoke about forgiveness and moving on from the past and added, “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

The Duchess of Sussex previously opened up about her experiences with the royal family in a tell-all interview Oprah Winfrey last year. During that interview, Markle opened up about how the Duke of Sussex was cut off financially, how he and his family were no longer given security detail and how his father, Prince Charles, ended communication with him.

Recently, Markle also opened up about getting a chance to be the “real” version of herself with her podcast. In an introductory video for her podcast, she says, “People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media. As opposed to, ‘Hey, it’s me.’ I’m just excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered and … yeah, it’s fun.”

