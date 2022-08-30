Minister of Environment visits whale shark gathering areas

Doha: On the occasion of International Whale Shark Day, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani visited the whale shark gathering areas in Al Shaheen field to the north of Qatar.

The minister oversaw the efforts made during the gathering season of whale sharks in the region, which is the largest gathering for such species in the world.

During the field visit, specialists took measurements and samples of the whale sharks, including temperatures and acidity levels, as part of the Ministry’s continuous efforts to preserve biodiversity and achieve environmental sustainability.