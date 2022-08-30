Categories
Science

Minister of Environment visits whale shark gathering areas


Doha: On the occasion of International Whale Shark Day, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser Al Thani visited the whale shark gathering areas in Al Shaheen field to the north of Qatar. 

Minister of Environment visits whale shark gathering areas

The minister oversaw the efforts made during the gathering season of whale sharks in the region, which is the largest gathering for such species in the world. 

During the field visit, specialists took measurements and samples of the whale sharks, including temperatures and acidity levels, as part of the Ministry’s continuous efforts to preserve biodiversity and achieve environmental sustainability.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.