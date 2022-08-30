Mississippi governor declares emergency after Jackson’s main water plant fails

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, the state’s capital and largest city, do not have access to reliable drinking water for the near future after the city’s main water treatment facility failed on Monday.

The state has issued a state of emergency for Jackson and has activated the Mississippi National Guard. It’s also distributing drinking and non-drinking water to up to 180,000 people until the system is fixed.

Gov. Tate Reeves said during an emergency briefing Monday night that the city would be without “reliable running water at scale” indefinitely and that there isn’t enough water to flush toilets or fight fires.

“Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes,” Reeves warned residents. “Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family.”

Officials blamed the problem on longstanding issues at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant, which has been in crisis for years due to old infrastructure and inadequate resources to update it. The city also said that recent rainfall and flooding of the Pearl River caused complications at the plant.

City officials said that flooding of the Pearl River had created issues at the plant, which is located near a reservoir that flows into the river. The city has been under a boil-water notice since last month after tests found cloudiness in water samples.

The water problem grew worse this week when businesses and homes endured little to no water pressure and officials warned that the water from the taps was untreated. Officials on Monday said the water shortage is likely to last the next couple of days.