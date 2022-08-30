‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ – Stephen King Movie Coming to Netflix in October

An adaptation of one of the stories featured in Stephen King‘s recent four-novella collection If It Bleeds (2020), the feature film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone has received an official premiere date from Netflix this morning. Part of the streaming service’s Fall 2022 slate, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone will be ringing its way onto Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

King recently tweeted, “I have seen a close-to-finished cut of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it’s nothing short of brilliant.”

The upcoming movie comes from “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse, with John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing and directing.

In Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, “When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.”