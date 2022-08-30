Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Gets NSFW Trailer And September Release Date

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and also announced that the show will be hitting the streaming service for a September 13 debut. The show’s Season 1 will span 10 30-minute episodes.

A synopsis reads: “In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become an edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw.” Cyberpunk: Edgerunners comes from anime house Studio Trigger, the team responsible for anime like Kill La Kill, Promare, and Little Witch Academia. CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger previously announced that Akira Yamaoka, best known as the composer of the Silent Hill games, will compose the score for the show. Check out the new–and very NSFW–trailer below.

The new trailer spends a fair amount of time introducing viewers to Lucy, a “skilled netrunner” who “despite her highly sought-after technical abilities, wants nothing more than to escape Night City and her dangerous past.” Most of the NSFW content in the trailer is blood and gore–though there is definitely some robot nudity in some of the faster lightning-fast montages.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was first announced way back in 2020 by game developer CD Projekt Red. The anime ties into the company’s divisive game, but features an original story that takes place completely within the same universe. Night City will be a prominent location in the show. The show will feature original characters disconnected from the Cyberpunk 2077 game.