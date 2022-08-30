Norrie’s US Open opponent responds to accusations he ‘tanked’ match

Cameron Norrie’s US Open opponent has responded after he was accused of “tanking” during the British No 1’s 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 victory. Benoit Paire appeared not to be trying in the 18-minute first set before he took the lead in the second before eventually falling away again as the seventh seed advanced in just 94 minutes.

Norrie got his US Open campaign off to a strong start with a straight-set victory over Paire but all was not as it seemed during the first-round clash, as the controversial Frenchman was accused of tanking most of the match. The world No 173 won just eight points in the 18-minute first set as the Brit took it 6-0.

But the former world No 18 managed to step up his level in the second set and shake off the assumptions that he was failing to try and throwing the match. Paire held to win his first game of the match and finally broke Norrie after the pair traded break points, earning the chance to serve for the second set at 5-3.

But he suddenly collapsed, getting broken back and being taken to a tiebreak where he won the first point before losing it 7-1, and the final set lasted just 19 minutes as Paire was served another bagel. The 33-year-old has now responded to claims he tanked the match, explaining that his “demons” returned.

