Official COD Warzone Mobile Social Pages Surface Ahead of Call of Duty Next Event

With the Call of Duty Next event set to go down this September 15, it seems one of the surprise reveals there has been spoiled, as the official COD Warzone Mobile social pages has surfaced today!

The social pages that have sprung up are COD Warzone Mobile for Instagram, Twitter (locked currently), and Facebook. As you can see, these are not just fan-made pages, as they show the blue verified check mark, which means they are official.

While Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has officially been confirmed to be in development by Activision back in March, the publisher has since been mum about it. What better way to show it off than in Call of Duty Next, where we’re promised a proper reveal for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode, and what the future of Warzone will hold.

We’re expecting Warzone Mobile to be free-to-play, and feature a Battle Pass system. Will it tie up with Warzone 2 and its console (and PC) siblings or be standalone experience? We’ll know for sure once the Call of Duty Next event rolls around.

Thanks, ModernWarzone!