Pensioner in Whittlesey not given CPR ‘after name mix up’

Joyce Parrott, 81, died at The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire in April 2020. The ambulance team was wrongly advised she had a “do not resuscitate (DNR)” order in place.

But Ms Parrott’s daughter Caroline Porter told the coroner a nurse “mixed my mum up with another Joyce”.

A nurse, who it is believed had since left the country, “admitted that she’d been working off two care plans, both with the first name of Joyce and she’d mixed my mum up with another Joyce”.

And in the transcript of the 999-call made by a nurse at the care home, the nurse replied “I don’t know” when asked if there was a defibrillator at the property.

Mrs Porter said: “She was the nurse on duty, surely she should have known where the defibrillator was?

“I just don’t feel they did everything they could have for her that morning and I feel very let down.”

Relatives of three other residents have previously raised concerns about The Elms – run by HC-ONE – after their loved ones died in 2019.

The home is currently classified as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Mrs Porter said prior to her death she had once found that her mother had been left in soiled underwear for five days.