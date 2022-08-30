Pet dies in Monday morning house fire

A Monday morning house fire near Butler Elementary School claimed the life of a family pet, according to Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter.

Neighbors reported the fire at 826 S. 17th St. around 9 a.m. on Monday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front and sides of the one-story building, according to a press release from Hergenreter.

Neighbors told the first responders that the homeowner was at work, but that a pet dog was still in the house. Fire crews were able to quickly locate the dog inside the house and, along with emergency medical services crews, provided emergency care to the pup.

“Unfortunately, the dog died due to smoke inhalation,” Hergenreter said in his release.

The firefighters led an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and dining areas, preventing the fire from spreading.

The house sustained serious fire, heat and smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire has been ruled to be accidental.

According to Webster County Assessor records, the home is owned by Michael Hilbert.

The Fort Dodge Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Fort Dodge Police Department and MidAmerican Energy Co.