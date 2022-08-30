Pirate Tennis Hosts Bulldogs

By ELISE DALLEY

The Progress

It was a sunny, beautiful day, on Monday, Aug. 22; perfect for a rivalry tennis match between Moapa Valley versus Virgin Valley at the Pirate tennis courts at MVHS.

As the eager Bulldog team unloaded from the bus, MVHS head tennis coach Donna Swanson and VVHS coach Gavin Coburn began organizing their teams for the tournament.

This year’s Pirate Girls team consists of 17 girls, two of them being freshmen. The girls are 8-2 in their league and 8-4 overall.

The Virgin Valley Girls Tennis team consists of 10 girls, with 4 new freshmen on the team. They are 5-4 in their league and 5-4 overall.

Both teams started out their matches strong, and it was a close match with the Lady Pirates winning 10-8.

Despite the loss, Coach Coburn said that he was pleased that his young VVHS team was able to compete and have a learning experience. “We are very excited to see growth from our athletes as they get experience through match play!” he said.

MVHS Coach Swanson often reminded her players that one of the most important prospects of a game is making sure both teams learn from the game and do their best, as well as having fun simultaneously.

The VVHS boys team has an abundance of players, 20 in all including 5 freshmen. They are 0-1 in their league and 0-1 overall.

MVHS Boys team has 19 total players with four new freshmen. The boys are 0-0 in their league and 2-1 overall.

Coburn once again stressed the importance of experiencing game play, as well as improving on past scores.

“Our hope is to improve upon last year and see if we can rank higher for the region than we did last year!” he said.

Though both teams put up a good fight, the Pirate boys took the lead with Moapa scoring 15, and VVHS scoring 3.

Both the coaches and the team members are excited for the growth and progress the season has to offer- whether the end result may be a win or a loss.

MVHS junior Laci Hillstead from Moapa Valley said, “I’m happy that I was able to do well in my match and I also realize what I need to do better. Tennis has a lot to offer and I’m happy I get to play.”