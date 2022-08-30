Pokémon’s Kunihiko Yuyama Helms TV Anime of Takara Tomy’s PuniRunes Digital Pets

Takara Tomy‘s popular toy line PuniRunes is inspiring a weekly television anime which will premiere on the TV Osaka and TV Tokyo channel on Sunday, October 2 at 9:45 a.m.
Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to “pet” the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)
Kunihiko Yuyama (Fairy Princess Minky Momo, Pokémon) is serving as chief director, and Kentarō Yamaguchi is directing at OLM Digital. Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, A Galaxy Next Door) is in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi (Pokémon, Tamagotchi!) is designing the characters.
Takahiro Obata (The Promised Neverland, Cinderella Nine) is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma is directing the sound. Nanahira is performing the theme song “Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version.”
The cast includes:
