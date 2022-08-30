Pondurance Innovations and Integrations for Cloud Security

Cloud security controls like identity access, configuration, and patch management (just to name a few) require deep understanding of best practices and procedures in order to implement them. Also, to gain complete visibility of your cloud networks, you need the right tech and expertise to ensure you are ingesting all — not just some — of the security events and log data from your cloud providers and associated services.

For organizations that lack the resources and/or expertise to implement and secure a complex cloud network, an MDR service provider like Pondurance cannot only help you implement a cloud strategy and fulfill your obligations under the shared responsibility model. It can also partner with you to help you mature your cloud security posture as you scale.

With Pondurance MDR, you get the same level of protection in the cloud that you do on- premises. That’s because we are the first MDR provider to deliver deep, comprehensive visibility across all major clouds including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

Our system is cloud native, enabling us to keep pace with the dynamic, constantly changing nature of cloud networking by monitoring cloud environments with log and packet ingest on the Pondurance network sensor. For logs, we can deploy either an on-premises or cloud-based sensor to pull provider logs into our pipeline. For packets, the network sensor is virtual and is deployed directly into your cloud environment either connecting directly to the cloud provider’s API or connecting through the use of the visibility platform, CloudLens, that mimics this functionality in cases where cloud providers do not offer APIs. This part is important! Some of the biggest CSPs in the industry do not offer direct APIs for packet capture, and many MDR providers do not use a visibility platform for cloud monitoring. Without one, there will be blind spots that create vulnerabilities in your system. Pondurance MDR deploys the right tech to give you 360-degree visibility across networks, endpoints, logs, and of course, clouds. But technology is only half the story because it’s only as good as the people operating it. The people sitting behind those security tools will be the people who make the difference when something goes bump in the night.