RTX 4000 is coming, but Nvidia hasn’t picked RTX 4070 specs

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs could be with us real soon, but the green team is seemingly struggling with RTX 4070 specs. Whispers suggest two versions of the mid-range graphics card are being considered, and the company hasn’t decided which SKU will ride onto the gaming PC battlefield.

According to reliable Nvidia RTX 4000 leaker Kopite7kimi, there are four different RTX 4070 variants, with each featuring a different board design. The first two, dubbed 340/341, will apparently wield a full-fat AD104 GPU, 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, and a 192-bit memory bus, accompanied by 7,680 CUDA cores.

Nvidia’s alternative SKU, the ‘336/337’, seemingly packs a scaled-down version of the AD104 chip, 7,168 CUDA cores, 10GB VRAM, and a reduced 160-bit bus. It’s worth noting that while Kopite7kimi says both versions will come with 250W total board power requirements, they’ll likely still require more juice than the RTX 3070 in terms of TDP.

It’s needless to say that RTX 4070 specs feel a bit like a GPU paradox, and you should probably take any rumour mill rumblings with a grain of salt. An RTX 4000 reveal event is allegedly set for next month, so Nvidia will have to get its skates on and solve its self-inflicted Schrodinger’s cat predicament.

That said, this situation potentially adds weight to claims that only the RTX 4090 will release this year, as Nvidia could be biding its time with the rest of its next best graphics card contender specs. Naturally, this also means mid-range RDNA 3 options might beat RTX 4070 to the punch, as AMD CEO Lisa Su says all next-gen Radeon GPUs will release in 2022.