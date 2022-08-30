Sarah Beeny says she ‘waited 40 years’ for breast cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment to fight the disease. The broadcaster and property expert went on to explain the illness will not stop her from continuing her Channel 4 series and new book.
Sarah, 50, also confirmed that she will have surgery in the new year.
She will begin a course of radiotherapy at that time, after her course of chemotherapy, which she started last week.
In a recent interview, Sarah admitted she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after receiving the upsetting medical news.
The star was given her diagnosis three weeks ago, after finding a lump in her breast.
While her initial mammogram showed nothing concerning, a biopsy confirmed it was breast cancer, meaning she will need to have a mastectomy.
The property star admitted she had been expecting her diagnosis, as her own mother had died at the age of 39 after her breast cancer had spread to her brain when Sarah was just 10 years old.
Recalling her diagnosis, Sarah said: “The nurse was so sweet and they were really nice to me but I thought, ‘You don’t understand.
“‘I have waited 40 years to hear those words.’ I knew I was going to hear it one day,” she told The Telegraph.
“I was really, really sad before. I think because losing your hair is so real: before that, you can sort of pretend it’s not happening,” she reflected.
Sarah’s sons Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, who she shares with husband Graham Swift, were in charge of her haircut.
This caused a lot of hilarity, due to the rather uneven trim they gave her, with Sarah admitting she “wouldn’t recommend getting four teenage boys to cut off your hair”
However, she also said she was “flattered” when they compared her to “beautiful” Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) from Game of Thrones.
Sarah, who first rose to fame presenting Property Ladder 20 years ago, has most recently starred in Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country for Channel 4, which documents her family’s move to a dream home in Somerset.
Sarah and her artist husband Graham worked to renovate Rise Hall as a family home and wedding venue and sold the property in 2019.
They then revealed they were leaving London to move to the seven-bedroom house in Somerset after previously purchasing a 90-hectare (220-acre) sheep farm there in 2018.
Sarah is also known for her work on other UK property programmes including Help! My House is Falling Down, Beeny’s Restoration Nightmare and Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country.
