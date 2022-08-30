Sarah Beeny says she ‘waited 40 years’ for breast cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment to fight the disease. The broadcaster and property expert went on to explain the illness will not stop her from continuing her Channel 4 series and new book.

Sarah, 50, also confirmed that she will have surgery in the new year.

She will begin a course of radiotherapy at that time, after her course of chemotherapy, which she started last week.

In a recent interview, Sarah admitted she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after receiving the upsetting medical news.

The star was given her diagnosis three weeks ago, after finding a lump in her breast.

