September 2022 horoscope: What’s in store for each star sign?

Libra

“You’re a living, breathing example of the law of reciprocity,” Inbaal said. “You love to give, but you’re totally okay with receiving, too. You share in your good fortune, compliments, time and attention, and you’re happy when others share as well.

“This month gives you a chance to do both. Communication planet Mercury is ‘direct’ in your sign until the 10th, so you’re in a position to give everyone a boost, and then Mercury goes ‘retrograde’ in your sign until the 23rd, so you’ll be needing favours from others.”

Scorpio

“You’re one of the few signs who has two main planets,” she revealed. “Your old ruling planet used to be passionate Mars, planet of sex and war, and this planet is in changeable Gemini all month, so you find it hard to focus, although keep in mind that Gemini loves a party, so say yes to evenings out!

“Your modern ruling planet is Pluto, planet of death and rebirth, and this one is retrograde in Capricorn all month. Good career moves are coming for you, but they’re hidden for the time being.”

Sagittarius

“Not a fan of restrictions and interruptions, you’re the original free spirit, Sagittarius,” the expert said. “This month isn’t easy for you, because your own ruling planet, expansive Jupiter, is going retrograde all month, which means that stuff gets in the way, every time you try to set thing in motion.

“So you’ll book a holiday only for the flights to get cancelled, or you’ll start a new fitness regime and find that your fitness buddy accepted a job in New York. It’s annoying though, not debilitating.”