Serena Williams names Lewis Hamilton, Lebron James as some of her GOATs; Video

Serena Williams included herself in her list of the greatest sportspeople of all time

Williams then mentioned Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, NBA superstar LeBron James and Gold great Tiger Woods

Williams is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, having won 23 Grand Slams

Retiring tennis superstar Serena Williams was put to task to name some of her favourite sports personalities of all time.

Williams picked some of the sports legends in a wide-ranging interview as she continues with her last tournament in her professional career.

Serena Williams returns a serve during the 2022 US Open against Danka Kovinic. Photo by Lev Radin.

Source: Getty Images

The American had indicated that it was time she quit playing tennis after a glorious career that has seen her win 23 Grand Slams. It is thought that the ongoing US Open might be her last tournament, but she still doesn’t know yet, by her own admission, as BBC Sports reports.

I’ve been pretty vague about when I’ll retire. I’m going to stay vague because you never know.

But even as that unfolds, Williams took time to shed light on some of her favourite athletes. Top of the list was Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 Champion.

Things might not be going according to plan for Hamilton and Mercedes at the moment, but he remains to be the most decorated driver in Formula 1 history.

Williams also mentioned LeBron James as one of the best players in the history of the NBA. She also added Michael Jordan to the list. Jordan and James have often been compared as the best-ever basketballers.

15-time golf majors champion Tiger Woods also made it to the list alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The last three have dominated men’s tennis since 2004.

