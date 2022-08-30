Shocking! Jennifer Winget breaks her silence on her relationship with Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after essaying the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, the actress portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession with love, whereas Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession with hatred. The actress’s performance was highly appreciated.

Today, she is a superstar on television, and many actresses admire her work and are her fans.

Jennifer will be seen in the series Code M Season 2, and fans are excited to watch her after a long break.

The one actor that fans loved to see Jennifer with was Harshad Chopda. She had worked with him in the serial Bepanaah.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget reveals that she felt proud while wearing the uniform on screen in Code M, says, “It is a lifetime opportunity, and the character is so strong”)

In a recent interview, Jennifer Winget was asked about what she thinks about Harshad Chopda. She said, “He is very sensible, but when he has to shoot a scene, he gets very serious and preps. Otherwise, he is very normal and a fun boy. In short, he is simple and sensible.”

Well, there is no doubt that fans are excited to see Jennifer back on screen in Code M Season 2.

