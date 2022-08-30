Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September

Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple’s subscription service in September.

Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of adventuring across multiple lands, Dig focuses on underground tunneling as Shovel Knight tries to rescue his riches from the depth of Drill Knight’s lair.

Shovel Knight will awaken for a new adventure in September.

In September Apple Arcade will also add Gris+, an enhanced version of the 2018 indie hit that sees a woman deal with the grief of loss through light puzzles and watercolor-style graphics. September will also bring Hanx101 Trivia, a trivia game made in collaboration with Oscar-winning action Tom Hanks. The full slate of September additions to Apple Arcade is below.

Apple will be among the mobile gaming publishers featured during Swipe, GameSpot’s first-ever mobile-focused showcase, on September 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Other publishers participating in the event include Garena, Netflix, Ubisoft, and EA, among others.

Launching in September on Apple Arcade

Arcade Originals

Hanx101 Trivia (BlueLine Studios, September 2) Tom Hanks is challenging fellow trivia lovers! Play, learn, compete, and become a trivia master with Hanx101 Trivia, created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. Players can test their knowledge across multiple categories from history to math, geography to food — the questions keep coming. Players can beat their own high score or challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play in the first ever trivia game on Apple Arcade.

(BlueLine Studios, September 2) Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio, September 9) The newest game in the award-winning racing franchise, Horizon Chase 2 is a fast-paced arcade racing game with a unique art style, thrilling and original soundtrack, and — in a series first — online multiplayer for all game modes. Featuring classic 90’s signature arcade gameplay with accessible yet competitive controls, original and exclusive car designs, and lots of customizations, players will race across the globe in an immersive and dynamic experience that is a modern take on classic arcade racing.

(Aquiris Game Studio, September 9) Garden Tails: Match and Grow (PlayDots, September 16) Enter a tranquil world and build a garden bursting with life. In this calming match 3 puzzler, players can play at their own pace and watch their plot become a haven for all types of life. From common critters to majestic rarities, players will unravel the charming histories and backstories of all the animal friends they met along the way. Take a break, sit back and start growing a vibrant and lush garden, one puzzle at a time.

(PlayDots, September 16) Shovel Knight Dig (Yacht Club Games, September 23) When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them. Shovel Knight Dig is a thrilling all-new adventure from the hit 2D side-scrolling platform series. The game is the first Shovel Knight title in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet. Players will meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit themselves in their quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot. Jump, slash, and dig through an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig.

App Store Greats