‘Sorry guys’ Raducanu’s US Open conqueror Cornet apologises for win

Alize Cornet apologised to the US Open crowd as she ended Emma Raducanu’s title defence in the first round. The world No 40 upset last year’s winner 6-3 6-3 in front of the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd who were firmly backing their reigning champion, and said sorry for defeating their favourite.

Raducanu suffered a disappointing return to the US Open as she lasted just an hour and 41 minutes before crashing out. The 19-year-old was tasked with defending her surprise Grand Slam title win from 12 months ago but fell at the first hurdle, losing to the in-form Frenchwoman in straight sets.

It’s not the first upset win Cornet has earned at a Major this season as she ended world No 1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon last month, and the 32-year-old was well aware that she had been up against the crowd favourite on Tuesday night as she apologised for beating the Brit. “I’m sorry guys,” she told the Louis Armstrong Stadium fans.

“I know you really like Emma, she’s a great player and a great person. So I’m sorry I beat her tonight.” With her win, the world No 40 ensured that she had made it beyond the opening round of all four Majors in a single season since 2014 and was beaming as she assessed her performance against the 11th seed.

