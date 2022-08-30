St Mirren vs Celtic Scottish Premiership clash to be shown live on Sky Sports on September 18

Celtic’s trip to St Mirren is the latest Scottish Premiership game selected to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will head to Paisley at noon on Sunday September 18, with the match coming four days after Celtic’s trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

The Buddies held Celtic to a goalless draw the last time the sides met at the SMiSA Stadium and are currently on a three-match winning run under Stephen Robinson, while Celtic are yet to drop a point this season and won their last match on the road 9-0 at Dundee United.

Prior to that, the Sky Sports cameras will be at Celtic Park for the first Old Firm of the new season which takes place on September 3 as Rangers visit Celtic in what will no doubt be a key fixture in the title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side then visit Pittodrie at noon on Saturday, September 10. The Dons drew the opening two meetings between the sides last season before losing the most recent clash at Ibrox and will be aiming to record their first league win over Rangers since 2018.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports

Saturday 3rd September: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday 10th September: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 18th September: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Scottish Premiership season kicked off on the weekend of July 30/31.

The campaign will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final has been confirmed as Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises to be another exciting season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster looks ahead to the new season, discusses the introduction of VAR, growth of the Scottish Women’s Premier League and much more



SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another “gripping” season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

“We’ve enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It’s been a great partnership, we’ve seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we’ve developed that partnership with Sky.

“We’re very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game.

“There’s a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women’s game.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes England’s Euro 2022 victory can help grow the women’s game in Scotland



“[This] season the top two divisions of the women’s league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we’re very excited about that.

“I think it’s a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We’ve seen the growth in women’s football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

“It’s been led very much by the clubs and we’re certainly hopeful that we’ll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women’s football in Scotland.”

