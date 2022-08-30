The Beatles’ ‘Lovely Rita’: Paul McCartney Revealed a Woman Falsely Said She Inspired the Song

TL;DR:

John Lennon was asked if The Beatles‘ “Lovely Rita” was about a real person. During a separate interview, Paul McCartney said someone incorrectly said she inspired the song. Notably, “Lovely Rita” appeared on one of The Beatles’ most famous albums.

John Lennon praised 1 of The Beatles’ songs

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono contains an interview from 1980. In it, John was asked about “Lovely Rita.” “That’s Paul, again writing a good lyric,” John said.

John was asked if Rita was real. “Nah!” John replied. “He makes ’em up like a novelist. You hear lots of McCartney-influenced songs on the radio now. These stories about boring people doing boring things: being postmen and secretaries and writing home.”

John contrasted himself with Paul. “I’m not interested in writing third-party songs,” he revealed. “I like to write about me; ’cause I know me.”