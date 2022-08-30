The best SMG to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The SMG class in Call of Duty: Warzone has been fairly straightforward for multiple seasons at this point. While there’s been some variation in the meta, one weapon has cemented itself as the top performer throughout each previous season.

In Season 5, there’s slightly more competition for the top spot due to buffs, nerfs, and the arrival of a new SMG, the RA 225. While the RA 225 isn’t the best gun in the class, it’s certainly making a push. In terms of claiming the best SMG in Warzone, there’s one weapon that has emerged to stake that claim early on in Season 5.

As of right now, the top-performing SMG in Warzone Season 5 has to be the Vanguard PPSh-41. This particular submachine gun was buffed in the Season 5 update, which resulted in more players equipping it on their loadouts. While the Season 5 buff wasn’t much, it was enough to make the PPSh-41 an instantly popular meta weapon.

Given the nerfs to the Armaguerra 43, Season 4’s top SMG, this allowed the PPSh-41 to rise to the top of its class.

Best SMG in Warzone Season 5

One of the aspects that have made the PPSh-41 so strong in Season 5 is its versatility. Not only can the gun perform well with a traditional loadout, but it also has a dominant hip-fire loadout that’s perfect for close-range gunfights. This hip-fire loadout is stronger than some weapons’ regular loadout, and players have been taking advantage of it thus far in the new season.

For close and medium-range gunfights, there’s not a better current option than the PPSh-41. For players that want to use the gun’s top loadout, check out the recommended attachments below.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammo Type : Subsonic

: Subsonic Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

And for players that want to try out its best hip-fire loadout, simply swap out the Fabric Grip for the Pine Tar Grip. Unless it’s nerfed or another SMG is heavily buffed, the PPSh-41 should remain atop the SMG class in Warzone.