Ukraine LIVE: China and Russia send ominous threat as 50,000 troops to amass IN HOURS

Ukraine has increased its artillery fire in the south of the country, disrupting Russian supply lines, according to the latest intelligence briefing from the British Ministry of Defence.

The MoD also notes Russian forces have strengthened their position on the western bank of the Dnipro river near Kherson, and that they could have “rationalised” its semi-independent commands in the area.

The intelligence briefing said: “From early on August 29 2022, several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.

“Ukrainian long-range precision strikes continue to disrupt Russian resupply. It is not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian advances.

“However, since the start of August, Russia has made significant efforts to reinforce its force on the western bank of the Dnipro River around Kherson.

“The Southern Military District’s (SMD) 49th Combined Arms Army has highly likely been augmented with components of the Eastern Military District’s (EMD) 35th Combined Arms Army.

“Most of the units around Kherson are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines by ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro.

“This integration of SMD and EMD units suggests a significant reorganisation of Russia’s force in Ukraine.

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia has moved to rationalise the several, semi-independent, operational commands which contributed to its poor performance early in the invasion.

“If Ukraine succeeds in undertaking sustained offensive operations, the cohesion of this untested structure will likely be a key factor in the sustainability of Russian defences in the south.”