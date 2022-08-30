What can you expect at Deskflix: Cloud Automation?

We are delighted to announce the agenda for Deskflix Season 4: The Future of Cloud Automation. This exclusive digital event takes place on Wednesday 21st September, broadcast live from our studio in Covent Garden.

Cloud comes in many flavours – public, private, hybrid, multi, native and more. What these models all share is their colossal ability to automate manual tasks. With the cloud model, you can spin up a huge number of identical VMs in a tiny fraction of the time and cost of provisioning their physical equivalents.

Cloud-based monitoring tools can crunch petabytes of data from thousands of different sources to provide an unparalleled systems overview; and of course, this data can also feed the machine learning models that power AI in security, event response, automated service provision, NLP, predictive analytics and much more.

Agenda highlights include:

Deskflix is Computing‘s bespoke virtual events platform, where you can connect with hundreds of other UK IT leaders from around the country – for free. Deskflix gives you the opportunity to put your burning questions to industry professionals as well as network with your peers and key vendors in the industry. You can also earn accreditation through CPD.

