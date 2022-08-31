🌱 Sulphur Springs River Tower Festival + CVS Flu Shot ‘Senior Days’





🍂 Sulphur Springs River Tower Festival is returning this fall to Tampa.

💉 CVS is hosting Senior Days in September around Tampa to help seniors update their flu shots.

🐂 A bull broke loose during a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds last weekend and ended up in a viral video posted to social media.

CVS Pharmacy will host a series of Senior Days to give people over the age of 55 easy access to the annual flu vaccine. Twenty CVS HealthHUB locations in the area will participate every Thursday in September. The CDC recommends that people get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins.

Pasco County residents passed a millage rate increase for schools last week with 58.6% of voters voting "yes." The county has historically shunned tax increases, but has recently seen an influx of new residents. The head of the Pasco school district said it is a "wise investment in our schools, employees and our students." Officials with Tampa Crossroads, which helps with supportive housing for various groups including veterans, says finding permanent housing has become a challenge as rent has risen throughout the area. There is a cap for how much the VA will pay for rent to help veterans, leading the group to look for more landlords and partners willing to help.

Sulphur Springs River Tower Festival is coming back to Tampa this fall. The festival was created to help restore what was once a major part of the Tampa community. Planned music acts include Navin Ave., Rebekah Pulley, Tribal Style, Will Quinlan and Have Gun, Will Travel. Tickets are now on-sale. A bull broke loose last weekend running toward a crowd at a rodeo held at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa last weekend, a viral video shows. No one in the stands was injured in the incident. The rodeo was organized by Gus Trent Horse Ranch.

The J.C. Newman Cigar Factory located in Ybor City recently received a box with 20 preserved cigars made in Tampa 116 years ago. The box was found in a basement in Plano, Texas by the customer of a local cigar store there.

St. Petersburg's first anime convention called "Anime St. Pete" will be held at the Coliseum in September. Planned voice actors for the event include Aaron Dismuke, Jill Harris, Chris Guerrero, Ryan Bartley, Bryson Baugus and Dallas Reid. The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is seeking to hire a full-time victim advocate and licensed clinical workers. The victim advocate would answer questions and help provide critical services victims may need.

