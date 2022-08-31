27 Adorable Moments Between Serena Williams And Her Daughter, Olympia

And while, of course, it’s incredible to watch Serena on the court and see how the tennis world is celebrating the legend’s amazing legacy, it’s also amazing to watch one fan in particular — her almost 5-year-old daughter Olympia.
When Serena played her first match in the tournament on Monday night, Olympia sat court side with her dad Alexis and an adorable camera, documenting the whole night while wearing white beads in her hair as a tribute to her mom.
In case that wasn’t enough cuteness for you, here’s 27 more simply adorable moments between Serena and Olympia over the years:
1.
When they showed off one of their signature photo poses:
2.
When Serena and Olympia made a cake together and Olympia went just a little heavy on the milk:
4.
And when Serena first signed Olympia up for tennis lessons but didn’t tell the instructor who she was:
5.
When they practiced piano together:
6.
When Olympia showed off her dance moves and Serena gave her the spotlight:
7.
When Serena proudly watched as Olympia practiced:
9.
When Serena shared how she and Olympia warm up before playing tennis:
10.
When they rocked these adorable matching pajamas together:
11.
And when they gave us a twinning twirl:
13.
When they played some video games at the dinner table together:
14.
When they adorably indulged in tea time together:
15.
When Alexis Ohanian, Serena’s husband and Olympia’s dad, shared this adorable “happy feet” moment from the 2020 US Open:
18.
When they sang a rousing rendition of the Paw Patrol theme song together:
19.
When Serena and Olympia hung out with their good friend, Meghan Markle:
21.
When Serena wrote about the honor of braiding Olympia’s hair:
22.
When Serena simply couldn’t pick just one cute family photo to share:
23.
When they had this matching Disney Princess moment, first as Sleeping Beauty…
24.
…and then as Princess Anna from Frozen:
25.
When they twinned at the beach:
26.
When Serena shared this sleepy and snuggly moment:
27.
And, finally, when they shared this super sweet and powerful moment together:
