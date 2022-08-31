5 Reasons to watch the K-Drama series Little Women on Netflix

This article discusses 5 reasons to watch the K-Drama series Little Women (2022) on Netflix.

Netflix has always had a decent selection of K-Drama and has recently made some interesting production decisions. Of course, Squid Game was last year’s surprise breakout hit, but there have been plenty of other interesting titles worth checking out, such as Sweet Home, Run on, and Sisyphus: The Myth.

Coming this September to Netflix is the Korean re-imagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Little Women. Let’s take a look at 5 reasons to check it out.

5 Reasons to watch the K-Drama series Little Women (2022) on Netflix

Reason 1: A fresh take on familiar material

Just watch the trailer, and you will see that on the surface, at least, the plot for this adaptation of the classic novel seems to bear only a glancing resemblance to the source material. In this case, although we still have the familiar collection of sisters (although there are 3 now instead of 4), they are instead thrown into what seems to be a thriller following the discovery of a bag of cash. The characterisations of the characters seem to hold from the classic novel, but this looks likely to be a total reimagining of the book you know and likely love.

Reason 2: Some intriguing casting

Regular viewers of Netflix K-Dramas will likely already be familiar with a number of the cast appearing in Little Women. Kim Go Eun (Goblin), Nam Ji Hyun (100 Days my Prince), and Park Ji Hoo (All Of Us Are Dead) take up roles as the March sisters and are ably supported by Wi Ha-Joon. It looks like a talented ensemble.

Reason 3: Some serious talent behind the camera

Perhaps even more impressive than the cast is the talent assembled to work on the behind-the-scenes aspect of this show. The show is directed Kim Hee Won (Vincenzo) and written by Jung Seo Kyung (The Handmaiden, Mother). On the script side, in particular, they have called on some heavy firepower with the writer of mainstream Hollywood hits on the team.

Reason 4: Looks like there has been some budget set aside for this.

With the combination of the talent involved, it should come as no surprise that Little Women looks like a well-funded project and everything about it looks polished, well-designed and quality.

Reason 5. Netflix is betting big on its Korean output at the moment.

Following the runaway success of Squid Game, Netflix has continued to pour money into the production of material from Korea, with some already impressive results. Everything about Little Women suggests this show could well live up to that mark and continue Netflix’s cross-market appeal.

Netflix K-Drama series Little Women will be released to the streaming service on 3rd September.

