A Literary Cocktail Hour presents ‘Ancestor Trouble’

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Literary Festival invites all to join at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 when A Literary Cocktail Hour presents Maud Newton and Rebecca Donner to discuss Maud’s book, “Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation.”

Maud Newton’s ancestors have vexed and fascinated her since she was a girl. Her mother’s father, who came of age in Texas during the Great Depression, was said to have married 13 times and been shot by one of his wives. Her mother’s grandfather killed a man with a hay hook and died in an institution. Mental illness and religious fanaticism percolated through Maud’s maternal lines back to an ancestor accused of being a witch in Puritan-era Massachusetts. Maud’s father, an aerospace engineer turned lawyer, was an educated man who extolled the virtues of slavery and obsessed over the “purity” of his family bloodline, which he traced back to the Revolutionary War. He tried in vain to control Maud’s mother, a whirlwind of charisma and passion given to feverish projects: 30 rescue cats, and a church in the family’s living room where she performed exorcisms.

Searching, moving, and inspiring, “Ancestor Trouble” is one writer’s attempt to use genealogy — a once-niche hobby that has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry — to expose the secrets and contradictions of her own ancestors, and to argue for the transformational possibilities that reckoning with our ancestors offers all of us.

To sign up for the virtual, free event, register at bit.ly/LitCocktail24.

Maud Newton is a writer and a critic. Rebecca Donner is the author of the instant New York Times bestseller “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days.”

To donate to the Brattleboro Literary Festival, which will hold its first live festival in two years this October, visit brattleborolitfest.org/donate-now.