‘Always be missed’ Elton John pays heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana

Elton John, 75, has paid tribute to the late Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death. Elton, who was good friends with Diana, said the much-loved princess would “always be missed”.

In view of his 4.1million Instagram followers, the Tiny Dancer singer posted a photo of him and Diana laughing together.

“You will always be missed,” he wrote.

Jocelyn commented: “Too soon , too young. A tragedy.”

Paulette added: “this pic makes me smile. She was so pretty”.