Apple releases emergency iOS 12.5.6 update for old iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models

If you are still using one of these old devices — iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, or iPod touch (6th generation) — I have some very interesting news. Believe it or not, Apple has issued an emergency update for the iOS 12 operating system. More specifically, it will update your compatible device to iOS 12.5.6.

Why is Apple doing this? Well, it seems a very serious Webkit bug — that is possibly being actively exploited — was discovered by an anonymous researcher. Apparently, enough people are still using these old devices that Apple felt it was necessary to patch it.

The iPhone-maker explains the bug and fix by saying, “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.”

To download and install this very important update, just do the normal process — simply head to the Settings app and tap “General” and then “Software update.” Most importantly, cherish the experience of updating your device, as it is very likely the last time Apple will release an OS update for it.

Image credit: nuchylee/depositphotos.com