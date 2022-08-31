Austin Powers Returning to Netflix, Baby!

There was a time when the grooviest secret agent on the planet could be found on Netflix, available for subscribers to stream at any given time. It has sadly been a while since Austin Powers was available on Netflix. In fact, the beloved Mike Myers comedy franchise hasn’t been available to stream on any major streaming service as of late. Fortunately, that will be changing very soon. Austin Powers is coming back to Netflix, baby!
Netflix recently revealed the complete schedule of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup in the month of September. On the first day of the month, all three Austin Powers movies will be hitting Netflix’s rosters. That means Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember are all coming to streaming service to start the month, bringing them back to a major streaming service for the first time in a while.
Those three Austin Powers films are among the most exciting movies getting added to Netflix’s lineup to kick off the month of September, but they’re far from the only ones.
Here’s the full list of movies and shows arriving on Netflix on September 1st:
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
Fenced In — NETFLIX FILM
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook — NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
