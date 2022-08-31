Austin Powers Returning to Netflix, Baby!

There was a time when the grooviest secret agent on the planet could be found on Netflix, available for subscribers to stream at any given time. It has sadly been a while since Austin Powers was available on Netflix. In fact, the beloved Mike Myers comedy franchise hasn’t been available to stream on any major streaming service as of late. Fortunately, that will be changing very soon. Austin Powers is coming back to Netflix, baby!

Netflix recently revealed the complete schedule of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup in the month of September. On the first day of the month, all three Austin Powers movies will be hitting Netflix’s rosters. That means Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Austin Powers in Goldmember are all coming to streaming service to start the month, bringing them back to a major streaming service for the first time in a while.

Those three Austin Powers films are among the most exciting movies getting added to Netflix’s lineup to kick off the month of September, but they’re far from the only ones.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows arriving on Netflix on September 1st:

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Fenced In — NETFLIX FILM

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook — NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Are you looking forward to the return of Austin Powers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!