Brian May on ‘amazing stuff brewing’ after Queen and Adam Lambert tour





After two months on the road this summer, Queen and Adam Lambert are enjoying a well-deserved rest. The usually very active on social media Brian May has been quiet of late but has since sparked up.

Sharing some fan art of himself looking thoughtful, Brian captioned the post: “Emerging from the Shadows … actually the creator of this micro-vid, Sarah Rugg, dismisses this as ‘snapshots of work in progress’ but to me it’s a perfect title, because somehow this artist has captured in my face exactly the kind of struggle I have when I need to go quiet – and hide away darkly to rebuild and recharge. Sorry I’ve been so quiet on IG following the end of our tour. It’s not that I forgot about you guys or don’t care. I just can’t give out unless I feel I have something to give. I can’t post stuff on Instagram just for the sake of it. So now this very telling portrait has brought me back to IG and hopefully back to interacting with the world in general. Thank you @sarah_rugg. As for … life … some amazing stuff is brewing around me now, and I’m excited to be a part of it all. So – – – – – Hi Folks !!! Bri.”

Brian wrote: "Thank you and congratulations to everybody who has taken part in this ongoing joyful mission! And for those unfamiliar with it, here's the Gen !!! Edited by Brian, the book contains the work of over 100 21st-century stereoscopic photographers from around the world during the COVID years Brian May asked a new generation of stereo photographers around the world to show us what kept their spirits up during and following the lockdown period. The result is the first ever book of captivating global 3-D photographs, with the special context of the whole world dealing with the Covid pandemic. In an uncertain world, Stereoscopy Is Good For You (SIGFY) a project two years in the making, shines light, beauty and hope in 3-D through the pages of a book created by Brian May and a new stereoscopic community centred around the Instagram social medium."

The Queen guitarist added: "Brian, creator of the 21st-century incarnation of the London Stereoscopic Company (LSC), has become an Internet evangelist for 3-D photography in recent years. Through the LSC, he invited the world to capture uplifting images from the uncertainty of their new reality. As Covid continued to take its toll on the world, the fast growing stereo community kept on snapping away, lifting their spirits through this often neglected, but uniquely powerful photographic medium. Throughout the last two years thousands of powerful images came pouring in, celebrating nature, intriguing insects, people, pets, architecture, indoor recreations, even the sky above…. and a new title was born."